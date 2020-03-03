Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,457 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

