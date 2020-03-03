Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $315.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.47. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

