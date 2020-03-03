Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $298,000 in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.83.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

