Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $367,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 257,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 74,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.