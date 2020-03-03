Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $405,000 in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NEE stock opened at $268.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $186.57 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,465 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,896. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

