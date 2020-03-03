Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $543,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Boston Partners boosted its position in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $29,292,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 819.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 185,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 165,178 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Whirlpool stock opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

