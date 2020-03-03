Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $355,000 Investment in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 471.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114,080 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

