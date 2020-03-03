Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $474,000 Investment in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in GCI Liberty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. Equities analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLIBA shares. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

