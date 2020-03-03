Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $546,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

NYSE AVB opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.02.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

