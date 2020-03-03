Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after acquiring an additional 664,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,584,000 after acquiring an additional 61,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.