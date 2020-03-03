Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

