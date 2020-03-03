Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $11,068,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 48,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Nordstrom by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 676,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $46.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.