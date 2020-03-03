Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

