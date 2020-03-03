Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

