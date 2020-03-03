Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in New York Times by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 1,166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 244,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in New York Times by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. New York Times Co has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.81.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

