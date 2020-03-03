Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.58.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.45.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

