Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,946 Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $263,705.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,313. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.