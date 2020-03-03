Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,472 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $112.01 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.