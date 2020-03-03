Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 811,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 462,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after buying an additional 71,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 532,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.