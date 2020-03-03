Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 10,530 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $95.07 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

