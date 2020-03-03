Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 10,748 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

