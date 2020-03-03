Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 19,247 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $37,095,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $26,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.07. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $100.61 and a 52-week high of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

