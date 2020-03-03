Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 28,324 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

