Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Macy’s by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 527,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $6,255,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

