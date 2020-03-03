Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $552,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,357,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,705,000 after buying an additional 72,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY opened at $158.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

