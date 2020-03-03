Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,686,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,730,000 after buying an additional 189,093 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

