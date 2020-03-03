Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,034 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after purchasing an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,183,000 after buying an additional 587,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,222,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

