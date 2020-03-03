Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director John W. Murdoch Purchases 400 Shares

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Director John W. Murdoch bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $14,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

