Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip Purchases 1,000 Shares

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $19,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $640.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 460,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

