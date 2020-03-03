Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GFI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of GFI opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57 and a beta of -0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

