Gregory C. Davis Sells 4,491 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $29,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

