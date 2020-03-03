GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Down 7.5% Following Weak Earnings

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $14.00, approximately 1,048,490 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 531,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTT shares. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other GTT Communications news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 559,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $6,674,877.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,324,500 shares of company stock worth $14,579,296. 40.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GTT Communications by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in GTT Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GTT Communications by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $857.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.88.

GTT Communications Company Profile (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.