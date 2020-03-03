Head to Head Analysis: United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and Orthofix Medical (OTCMKTS:OFIX)

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United American Healthcare and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical -6.19% 8.58% 5.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United American Healthcare and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.51 -$28.46 million $1.47 24.80

United American Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

United American Healthcare has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United American Healthcare and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Orthofix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats United American Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology. Its services include precision laser cutting services for thin-wall metal tubes; laser welding services for joining metal components into sub-assemblies; CNC machining services for small custom components; and nitinol heat-treating techniques, which enable medical device developers to utilize the shape-memory properties of the nitinol material. The company also offers an array of surface treatment options to medical device manufacturers for electropolishing, passivation, and grit-blasting. Its components are used in medical device applications, such as cardiovascular stents, heart valve replacements, arterial wound closures, spinal repairs, breast biopsies, and brain aneurysm repairs. United American Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

