Head-To-Head Comparison: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) versus BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arch Capital Group and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $45.59, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.41%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 23.47% 11.11% 3.43% BlackRock TCP Capital 15.67% 11.80% 5.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and BlackRock TCP Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 2.49 $1.64 billion $2.82 15.07 BlackRock TCP Capital $195.17 million 4.07 $30.58 million $1.61 8.40

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

