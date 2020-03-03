Head to Head Review: Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) versus GeoPark (OTCMKTS:GPRK)

Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Rancher Energy alerts:

This table compares Rancher Energy and GeoPark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rancher Energy $1.18 million N/A -$4.25 million N/A N/A GeoPark $601.20 million 1.65 $72.42 million $1.46 11.39

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Rancher Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Rancher Energy has a beta of 7.3, indicating that its stock price is 630% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rancher Energy and GeoPark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rancher Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 0 4 0 3.00

GeoPark has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.82%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Rancher Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Rancher Energy and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A GeoPark 14.66% 67.17% 11.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Rancher Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeoPark beats Rancher Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rancher Energy Company Profile

T-Rex Oil, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. T-Rex Oil, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Rancher Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rancher Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.