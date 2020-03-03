Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Manitex International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 976,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 937,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 84,540 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 521,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 237,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

MNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of MNTX opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Manitex International Inc has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

