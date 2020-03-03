Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

