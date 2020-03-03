Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 147.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 813.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

