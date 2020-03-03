Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 4,267 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

