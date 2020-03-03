Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CFO Mark R. Harris Acquires 500 Shares

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CFO Mark R. Harris purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,938. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HSII stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $43.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

