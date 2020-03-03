Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,357 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $171.25 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.54.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

