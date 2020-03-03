Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Treasurer David L. Desfor Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Treasurer David L. Desfor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,050.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HT stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $534.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

