Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted Purchases 1,000 Shares

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J Michael Whitted also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

NYSE HI opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $44.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,304,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

