HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,198.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,779,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,953,027.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Richard Hermanns bought 3,802 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,359.34.

On Monday, December 23rd, Richard Hermanns bought 5,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,725.00.

Shares of HQI opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.