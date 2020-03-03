Holly Kramer Buys 888 Shares of Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) Stock

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) insider Holly Kramer acquired 888 shares of Woolworths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$38.63 ($27.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,303.44 ($24,328.68).

Shares of WOW stock opened at A$38.00 ($26.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69. Woolworths Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$29.03 ($20.59) and a twelve month high of A$43.96 ($31.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$38.31.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Woolworths Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.45. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

