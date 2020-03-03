Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Tracy French Purchases 1,000 Shares

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO Tracy French acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $17,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,633.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tracy French also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

