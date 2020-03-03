Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

HON stock opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.