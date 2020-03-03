Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,507 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,291,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

CMI opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

