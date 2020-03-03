Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires Shares of 2,248 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

