Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $247,000 in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Twitter by 120.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Twitter by 1,054.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 981 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,965 shares of company stock worth $8,855,095. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

